Kenya: Kisumu County Assembly Suspends Business to Contain Covid-19

9 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu County Assembly was Wednesday closed for two weeks in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the lakeside city.

In a communication from the Speaker Elisha Oraro to the members during the Wednesday morning session, the MCAs were directed to use the time to sensitize the public on the measures aimed at preventing the virus.

He said leaders must lead by example to encourage the public to adhere to the protocols since there is no cure for the virus.

Oraro said the virus is now spreading at an alarming rate and the Assembly is not spared either as staff and some MCAs had contracted the disease.

He said the Ministry of Health will fumigate the Assembly premises during the two weeks period before the MCAs can resume.

However, the Speaker said the budget committee will be exempted to ensure the budget process is not affected.

Oraro said the committee will meet virtually if possible to enable the Assembly to deliver the budget within the stipulated time.

