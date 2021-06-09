Kenya: Third Tier Equity Stun Bandari Out of FKF Betway Cup

9 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — National Division One side Equity Bank has dumped Premier League side Bandari FC out of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup after beating them 1-0 at the Ruaraka Complex.

Sande Katumba scored the lone goal for Equity in the 57th minute with Bandari being guilty of many missed chances.

Coach John Baraza who has won the title as a player with Sofapaka and saw them to two finals as a coach was elated with the result.

"When we progressed into the quarter finals, I told them that we are no longer boys in this Cup but we are men. Today we showed that we are men and they played like Lions. They matched a Premier League side and that shows that we are a good team as well," Baraza said.

-More to follow

