Namibia: National Funding Needs Settle At N$29,4 Billion

It appears all is not well at treasury, as the country's borrowing needs have reached a whopping N$29,4 billion - at least 43% of the national budget.

If the budgeted interest expense to be paid on debt is removed, the ratio is even worse at 49,4%.

When additional spending not featured in the budget is included, this would mean, for every Namibia dollar spent by the government, at least 36 cents will be borrowed.

Of this amount, N$9,2 billion has been received into the state kitty - N$3,9 billion from the International Monetary Fund, N$1,5 billion from the African Development Bank and N$3,8 billion borrowed from the domestic market.

The above damning statistics are calculated based on the state's borrowing strategy for the 2021/22 fiscal year, which shows that in addition to the N$15 billion budget deficit, the government has an additional need of N$13,5 billion for what is called "other financing requirements".

This then amasses to N$29,4 billion.

In his budget statement in March this year, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi highlighted that the country's budget deficit (revenue minus expenditure) will slow down from N$16 billion incurred last year to N$15,9 billion for this financial year.

Some applauded this reining in of debt since it was below the N$21 billion deficit announced in the 2020/21 fiscal year.

With no indication what the "other financing requirements" represent, analysts have speculated that the money would probably be used for rebuilding the sinking fund and repaying the Eurobond that matures this year. Others include the Air Namibia exit expenses and other unbudgeted expenses, such as MTC divestiture.

The Namibian sought an explanation from treasury but had not received a response at the time of going to print.

Indications are that for the current fiscal year the government is not only going to borrow to fund the difference in revenue and expenditure of N$15,9 billion but it also needs to borrow the extra N$13,5 billion.

The source of these funds, according to the strategy, will be drawn from the domestic market and multilateral entities.

The International Monetary Fund's N$3,9 billion loan is a mere 13% of the requirements and the African Development Bank's N$2,7 billion loan represents 9,5%. A bigger chunk (59%) of the borrowing will be sourced from the domestic market - mainly pension funds and commercial banks.

While this has placed the state in bad shape in terms of borrowing, it also presents individuals and corporations with idle cash to take advantage of a large new interest payment bill, as they lend to the government.

This, however, also presents possible crowding out, as the government is expected to take at least N$17 billion or less from private institutions and individuals, which would otherwise have been available for investment elsewhere.

To this effect, the Bank of Namibia will introduce new bonds - a fixed-rate bond, GC48, and an inflation-linked one (GI27) to raise a combined N$1 billion.

The N$17 billion will ride on the back of fixed-rate bonds, which are expected to add to the state kitty over N$10 billion, followed by treasury bills that are expected to bring in N$4,5 billion.

Inflation-linked bonds are the least preferred because they are expensive to issue. According to the strategy, only N$2,1 billion of the total domestic borrowing is to be sourced from inflation-linked bonds.

Analysts have criticised conventional borrowing and, in some instances, have suggested that another Eurobond needs to be issued.

Email: [email protected]