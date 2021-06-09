South Africa: Media Statement - Health Committee Chairperson Welcomes Minister Mkhize's Request for Special Leave

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has noted and welcomed Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's move to voluntarily ask the President for a special leave to allow the investigations into the Digital Vibes Contract to go on freely and smoothly.

Dr Dhlomo said: "Dr Mkhize had assured the committee when the matter of the tender was the subject of discussion, that he will not, in any way, be an obstacle on the way of the investigations of any issues related to the tender even if the investigations affect his name."

Dr Dhlomo added: "We think the special leave request is in keeping with the assurance that Minister Mkhize made to the committee. He is now allowing the whole process of the investigations to go on freely without him on the way and while this is going on we welcome the move as a committee."

Dr Dhlomo said he is of the view that the move of Minister Mkhize being on special leave will not affect the vaccination roll out programme in the country because Dr Mkhize was part of a collective.

The committee saw the results of the roll out of the vaccination programme in the provinces. Dr Dhlomo said: "I can say the performance of the team on the roll out is encouraging."

The roll out programme is led by the Deputy President and will not be affected by Minister Mkhize's special leave.