South Africa: Media Statement - Sports Committee Chairperson Calls for Involvement of All South Africans for Success of 2023 Netball World Cup

9 June 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Ms Beauty Dlulane, has called on corporate South Africa to become part of history when the country hosts the 2023 Netball World Cup. Ms Dlulane said the success of the tournament is dependent not only on the financial strength, but the involvement of all.

Cape Town will be the host city for the 16th staging of the premier competition in international netball. The event was launched on Tuesday, but final dates are yet to be confirmed.

Ms Dlulane said South Africans must own this event and ensure that it receives adequate publicity. "Corporate South Africa must come on board and show the same support it always gives to other sporting codes. We need to make a success of the tournament in order to inspire our girls," added Ms Dlulane.

