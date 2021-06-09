South Africa: Correctional Services Area Commissioner Loses Family in Fire

9 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Correctional Services has expressed sadness at a fire incident that claimed the lives of the wife of the Umthatha area commissioner and two of his children.

The three lost their lives when the fire gutted their home on Tuesday evening in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, the department said the area commissioner, John Msimango, and his youngest daughter survived the inferno but sustained injuries.

"Most devastatingly, the wife of the area commissioner and two children did not survive the inferno. Only the area commissioner and the youngest daughter managed to escape through the window.

Correctional Services said while fire department managed to extinguish the flames, the three lives could not be spared as they had already succumbed to their injuries.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage and investigation will ensue as the SAPS and the fire specialist are already on site," said the department.

Msimango and his daughter are currently in hospital

"Trauma counselling will be availed to staff members," the department added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X