South Africa: Director-General Sandile Buthelezi On Coronavirus Covid-19 Daily Statements

8 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
Message from the Director General of Health, South Africa

Dear Fellow Citizens

We have noted the President's decision to place the incumbent Minister of Health on special leave pending the outcome of the Special Investigation Unit's investigation into the Digital Vibes matter. It goes without saying that these are difficult times we find ourselves in.

As Director General, I wish to reassure the nation that we remain committed and ca- pable of managing the COVID-19 pandemic; executing a ramped up vaccination programme and running the national programmes as we are led by the Acting Minister of Health, Hon. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

There are a number of developments on the vaccination front which we will commu- nicate in a public webinar this week, on a date to be confirmed. However, our sprits were lifted today when we learnt that we have officially vaccinated over 1 million se- nior citizens aged 60 years and above under phase two.

We must convey our appreciation to the senior citizens who have, and continue, to come forward in their numbers to be vaccinated. We also thank all those who are re- sponsible for the administration of the rollout for their grit and determination as we continue to ramp up the campaign.

The daily PDF reports have come to an end and we will now publish the statistics on the sacoronavirus website: https://sacoronavirus.co.za

For the epidemiological numbers we will post a link to the NICD dashboard. The link is as follows:

https://sacoronavirus.co.za/live-counter/

(note that the data for deaths may lag behind for a day or two as we switch over to the dashboard but this will resolve)

For the PDF of the vaccination numbers, these can be found on:

https://sacoronavirus.co.za/latest-vaccine-statistics/

In the near future we will launch a fully interactive dashboard for vaccinations. There may be iterations of the product as it develops and we will welcome any feedback to ensure the dashboard is user friendly and provides the information the public needs.

For the latest list of vaccination sites, this can be found on:

https://sacoronavirus.co.za/active-vaccination-sites/

We will take opportunities to do live demonstrations to assist users to navigate the dashboards.

We continue to be of service to you, for the health of our people.

Dr Sandile Buthelezi

Director General of Health, South Africa

