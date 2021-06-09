Tanzania: Botswana's President Masisi Coming to Tanzania On Two-Day Official Visit

Dar es Salaam — Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected in Tanzania on a two-day official visit from tomorrow on June 10, 2021 in a response of an invitation from President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking to journalist today on June 9, 2021 Minister of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula said President Masisi will have talks with his host President Samia at state house in Dar es Salaam soon as he arrives in the country.

"The head of states are expected to have talks on cooperation issues, diplomatic relations, use of Swahili language in Botswana, business and economy and a better way to improve Southern African Development Community (Sadc)," she said.

Ambassador Mulamula said President Masisi will leave the country on Friday June 11, 2021 after visiting one business center in the country (which she didn't mention).

President Masisi becomes the second head of state visiting Tanzania since President Samia was sworn in as head of state on March 19, 2021.

On May 20, 2021 Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni visited Tanzania on a one-day official visit as the two countries were signing contracts to finalize the East Africa crude oil pipeline deal.