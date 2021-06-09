Tanzania: President Samia Appoints New Director of Presidential Communications

9 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on June 9, 2022 appointed Jaffar Haniu as the new Director of Presidential Communications.

According to the statement issued by the outgoing Director of Presidential Communications, Gerson Msigwa who is also the Government Chief Spokesperson and The Director of the Habari Maelezo Haniu's appointment takes immediate effect.

Prior to the appointment Haniu was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa Media Group Limited owners of Channel 10, Magic FM and Classic FM radio and Uhuru Newspaper.

Mr Gerson Msigwa had served in the position as the Director of Presidential communications since August 31, 2016 when he was appointed by late President John Magufuli.

Ironically it was Mr Jaffar Haniu who wrote the statement that confirmed Msigwa's appointment and today it was Msigwa's turn.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

