Zimbabwe: Lockdown Grounds Macheso's Shows in SA

9 June 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Savious Kwinika

Johannesburg — SHOWS by Zimbabwe sungura music king, Alick "Extra-Basso" Macheso, in neighbouring South Africa have been cancelled as the country tightens the lockdown against the coronavirus.

The performances were scheduled for last weekend in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg but cancelled in the 11th hour after South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, moved the country from level one to level two citing the worsening infections of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Chosen Chimomo, the Blackenese Entertainment Production core-promoter, told CAJ News Africa the fully-booked shows were called off in compliance with the country's COVID-19 rules and regulations.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to our fans, who had paid their tickets (for Macheso) in advance," he said in an interview.

"The cancellation was due to the COVID-19, something that was beyond us. However, we have rescheduled the Alick Macheso musical shows for September," Chimomo said.

He said to compensate for the cancellation of Macheso's performances, Blackenese Entertainment Production music promotion would bring one of the popular ZimdanceHall musicians, Jah Signal.

Signal is set to perform in Germiston and Randburg in the first week of July.

"We are not cancelling (Jah Signal shows) simply because he does not command huge crowds like what Alick Macheso does. We have arranged exciting gigs coupled with campaigns to thrill fans," said Chimomo.

