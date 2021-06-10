Nigeria/Cameroon: Friendly - Super Eagles Held Cameroon to Scoreless Draw

Nigeria held Cameroon to a scoreless draw in the second of their two-match program in Wiener Neustadt, outside Vienna on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles headed into the encounter on the back of their 1-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions in the first match and it was expected the Eagles would rally and get some pound of flesh or even create some sublime moments in Tuesday's encounter. however, it was not to be, with both teams guilty of showing minimal desire despite adverse weather in Austria

Gernot Rohr named a strong squad for the encounter with Maduka Okoye retained his place in goal despite reports that he will make way for Apoel goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa returned to the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the previous game.

Galatasaray defender Valentine Ozornwafor, who also played well last time out, was handed his first start while Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Paul Onuachu led the attack.

Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao, meanwhile, named Bayern Munich centre-forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in attack and started Devis Epassy in goal.

The game began with both sides aiming to outwit each other but despite their efforts, they could not open the scoring in the early minutes of the game.

Cameroon dominated most of the first half but Nigeria goalkeeper Okoye was at his best to deny the Indomitable Lions from scoring.

In an effort to break the deadlock, Nigeria coach Rohr replaced Onuachu with Terem Moffi in the 46th minute.

Cameroon also introduced Stephane Bahoken for Choupo-Moting while Pierre Kunde was replaced by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who scored the only goal in the first outing.

Notwithstanding the substitutions, the game ended with both sides failing to find the back of the net in the encounter.

The Super Eagles will next take on Mexico in another international friendly scheduled for July 4.

The games have been put together as part of Nigeria's preparation for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde Islands in August and September, respectively.