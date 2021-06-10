Nigeria: Osun Shuts 600 Illegal Schools

9 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official said it was now compulsory for anyone who wants to establish a school to have a Teacher's Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Certificate, among other requirements.

The Osun government says it has shut more than 600 nursery and primary schools operating without minimum standard requirements in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, said this during an inter-ministerial news conference organised by the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Mr Bamisayemi said the closure of the schools was part of the state government's effort to sanitise the sector.

"We have declared a war on mushroom schools," he said. "We have zero tolerance for quacks in the system and schools that do not meet the required standard."

"We know the danger of mushroom schools, because once the education foundation of a child is destroyed, it becomes difficult to build a solid structure on it."

Mr Bamisayemi said that it was now compulsory for anyone that wanted to establish a school to have a Teacher's Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Certificate, among other requirements.

Also speaking, Olalekan Badmus, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, said "the government was feeding more than 30,000 vulnerable persons on a monthly basis under its food support scheme".

Mr Badmus said the state government was spending more than N100 million on the food support scheme every month.

"The vulnerable in the society are also a major concern for the governor, and that was how the issue of Osun Food Support Scheme came to be, with 30,000 people benefitting from the scheme monthly.

"We have successfully implemented the scheme over three months, and we have done rice component and semovita.

"We are also looking at the possibility of having a 'combo' package that will break the monotony of one food component.

"We have ensured the credibility of the scheme through reliance on the World Bank verified social register to identify the vulnerable.

"We have also ensured feedback mechanism to monitor the effectiveness of this scheme," Mr Badmus said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X