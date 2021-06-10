Nigeria: Buhari Receives Made in Nigeria Cell Phone

9 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The phone is known as ITF Mobile.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the first made in Nigeria cell phone, known as ITF Mobile.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Industry, trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, presented the phone to the president, before the commencement of Wednesday's Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

According to Mr Adebayo, the phone is one of the 12 cell phones produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund's (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

He said: "Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched.

"It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones."

NAN reports the president also presided over the swearing-in of one Commissioner each, for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) ahead of deliberations at the cabinet meeting.

Those sworn in are Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the FCC and Mohammed Usman as Commissioner of the NPC.

Mr Bukar replaces the FCC Commissioner from Bauchi State while Mr Usman replaces the NPC Commissioner from Niger.

The representatives from the two states died recently.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the conference room of the First Lady's office.

Among those physically attending the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami and Trade and investment; Niyi Adebayo.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the meeting from their various offices in Abuja online. (NAN)

