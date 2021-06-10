Kenya: Tiwa Savage Reignites Beef With Victoria Kimani

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reignited her beef with compatriot Seyi Shay and Kenyan songbird Victoria Kimani.

This two-year-old rivalry took a different dimension on Tuesday when the Nigerian media reported Tiwa and Seyi met at a saloon in Lagos and ended up engaging in a skirmish that almost resulted in blows.

Their confrontation began when Seyi entered the saloon and on noticing Tiwa's presence, walked up to her to say 'Hi'.

However, Tiwa rejected the pleasantries and instead seized the moment to blast Sheyi and Victoria Kimani for what they did to her in 2019.

In the videos seen by Nairobi News, the two women engaged in a verbal tussle that almost turned physical.

Here are some of the excerpts from the tiff.

Savage: I'm quiet. I do not want to respond properly, I do not want to disgrace or embarrass you. You or me because we have grown, but don't think you guys (Shey and Victoria Kimani) can do what you did...

Shay: I'm not going to listen to this. You got your facts wrong...

Savage: Listen do not come to me and think you can say hi to me with the dirty and disgusting spirit that you have. You think I have forgotten what you and Victoria Kimani did how many years ago. You think I can forget?

Shay: Tiwa what about the things you have done. I am not like you; I am not going to do that.

Savage: Listen; God should take my child if I have ever said anything about you or Victoria Kimani. Bitch I am made. I have money; I have nothing to take from you.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shay: If you want, start acting, up and acting like an agbaya right now, carry on

Savage: I have never taken a job from you; I have never gone on radio

Shay: I only wanted to squash it

Tiwa has been embroiled in a beef with the singers since 2019 when the two jumped on singer Kizz Daniel's viral #FvckYouChallenge during which Shay and Victoria seemed to take a dig at African Bad Gyal (Tiwa).

In January 2019, Kizz released the song F*ck You aimed at his ex.

It came with the #FvckYouChallenge which was elicited by other celebrities.

In March 2019, Tiwa released her version also taking an aim at her ex.

The following month both Shay and Kimani formerly signed by Nigerian label, Chocolate City jumped on the challenge rolling out disses on Tiwa Savage.

In her song, Kimani accused African Bad girl of blocking her from getting shows.

"Grandma African Bad girl, turning 45 you still think that you a bad girl," dissed Kimani.