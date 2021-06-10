Nigeria: Twitter Has Reached Out to Nigeria Over Suspension, Says Lai Mohammed

The social media group, Twitter, has called for a high level discussion with the federal government over the recent suspension of its activities in Nigeria.

The Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, said Twitter has reached out to the federal government seeking high-level discussion to resolve the issue.

Mohammed, who said he got Twitter's request on Wednesday morning, listed conditions that must be met even if there is a discussion with Twitter to include that it must now be registered in Nigeria as a business concern.

Apart from Twitter, the minister said other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram must also be registered in the country.

According to him, freedom of speech has not been stifled by the suspension of Twitter, adding that Nigerians can still use other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

