Rwanda: Mukura Coach Suspended Amidst Relegation Battle

Mukura Victory Sports' head coach Rodolpho Zaapata has been suspended by the club management following a poor run of results which have put the club on the brink of relegation from the top flight league.

Times Sport has learned that the team is now being coached by assistant coach Jean de Dieu Mateso after the club management decided to relieve Zapata of taking charge of the first team training after struggling to bring the club back to winning ways since joining in March this year.

The Argentine failed to lead the Huye-based club to a single win since the league resumed on May 1, losing five games from the last eight outings.

"Mateso is currently taking charge of the club as we continue to figure out where things are going wrong in our team performance. We have been trying to find out whether the problem with our team's performance is down to the head coach or players or elsewhere," the Club's Technical Director Jerome Gasana said in an interview.

Mateso has been training the club for the past week and will be on the touchline when Mukura hosts Etincelles FC on Thursday, June 10, at Huye Stadium.

Despite the suspension, Gasana said Zapata is still at the club and will instead be following the game from the stands.

Mukura's chances of playing in the national Football league next season now hang by a thread as the club continues to struggle for form in the ongoing top flight league.

The club is now second from bottom of the league table with just one point from two games and has not won a single game since the national football league resumed on May 1.

Mukura was thrashed 3-0 by Kiyovu SC on May 27 three days after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sunrise at Huye Stadium.

The club's recent poor performance puts it at risk of being relegated if Mateso and his team fail to save their season with five games remaining.

"We know the club has not been performing well but we don't see ourselves relegated. We still have five games to play and we still have chances to win the next fixtures," Gasana added.

Mukura VC has never been relegated in the national football league and the club management is doing what they can to keep the club in the top flight league next season.

The national Football League resumes on June 10, as SC Kiyovu host Musanze FC at Mumena Stadium while Sunrise will seek a win over Gasogi United at Nyagatare Stadium to boost their hopes of staying in the top flight next season.

Meanwhile, AS Muhanga, who are winless in their last eight games face Gorilla FC at Muhanga Stadium as Police FC and Rayon Sports face off at Bugesera Stadium to keep their title hopes alive while Bugesera FC will hope to end APR FC's unbeaten run and dent the army side's quest to retain the league title when the two sides square off at Bugesera Stadium.

Espoir FC host Marines FC at Rusizi Stadium while Rutsiro FC will take on title favorites AS Kigali at Umuganda Stadium.

Thursday fixtures

Mukura VS v Etincelles, 3.00 pm

SC Kiyovu v Musanze FC, 3.30 pm

Sunrise v Gasogi United, 3.00 pm

AS Muhanga v Gorilla FC, 3.00 pm

Police FC v Rayon Sports, 3.30 pm

Bugesera FC v APR FC, 12:00 pm

Espoir FC v Marines FC, 3.00 pm

Rutsiro FC v AS Kigali, 3.00 pm