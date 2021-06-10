Kenya: FKFPL, Division One Sponsors Betking Donate Oxygen Tanks to Hospitals

9 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

The main sponsors of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and National Division One League on Wednesday said they are happy with the way the two leagues are progressing.

Speaking on Wednesday as the company donated oxygen tanks and assorted equipment worth Sh1 million to Mbagathi Hospital and Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, BetKing Kenya Country Director, Ivana Ristic stated that they have been impressed by how the two leagues are being run in the country.

Each of the two hospitals will receive Sh500,000 each worth of equipment from BOC Gases.

"We have seen the dire effects that Covid-19 has had not only on our community but also our economy. The novel coronavirus has invaded every part of our country without restraint. While as a community we are so separated from each other, the Covid-19 crisis is also revealing how much compassion and empathy we have for each other," Ivana said.

BetKing and FKF last year entered into a partnership that will see the betting firm sponsor the FKFPL in a Sh1.2 billion deal over five years while Division One League will have a sponsorship of Sh100 million over the same period.

"They have done extremely well to ensure the league is running well despite the challenges we have had this season. We are looking forward to finish the season well," BetKing Country Director, Ivana Ristic stated.

"We are pleased with the Division One League and it is also a very important thing for us because we are trying to get the story of that league out there. The teams and the work they put in with the passion, motivation and dedication is incredible and this is something that we should be talking about more," she added.

"We receive this extreme kind donation from BetKing Kenya with happiness because the need for oxygen in hospitals is up in the roof especially at this Covid-19 times. The supply has been inadequate since Covid-19 started and this will go a long way in dealing with the deficit," said Mbagathi Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Loice Mutahi.

Derrick Mwangi, the Head of Marketing at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital said: "We want to thank BetKing and BOC Gases for this donation today. We are a COVID centre and so the need is so much and this will go a long way in seeing that we bridge the gap that we have."

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved.

