Kenya Seek Redemption Against DRC in Handball Event

The national women's handball is hoping to make amends when they cross swords with Democratic Republic of Congo Thyrsday evening in the ongoing African Nations Cup Championship at the Palais des Sport Complex in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The side coached by Jack Ochieng had on Tuesday night succumbed to the hosts 40-16 as the 10-day event got underway. DRC had earlier on defeated Nigeria 35-16 in the first match of the day.

The East Africans, who are drawn in pool 'B' had a rest day Wednesday ahead of Thursday's clash.

Team manager Caroline Kusa said they will be out to bounce back after they were forced to play catch up during the match against Cameroon.

"At the half time, they were leading 21-8. Meaning that they had overpowered us.We took time to settle and combine well. I'm glad that we regrouped in the second half and the players followed instructions and capitalised on fast breaks and though we didn't win, the effort was there to be seen.

Our defence was also wanting and it's something we have worked on and we hope to better our performance in the next match," said Kusa.

"DRC is a good team considering that we have played against some of these players during the clubs championships.They also head in the match with an advantage of having won their first match of the event. But we will approach them cautiously," she added.

Kenya, which is making its maiden appearance in the biennial competition, will then lock horns with Nigeria in their last pool match on Friday.

The top two teams, as well as two third best placed finishers in the three pools, will proceed to the quarterfinals.

Reigning African champions Angola are in Group'C' with Congo, Algeria and Cape Verde, while Senegal are in Group 'A' alongside Tunisia, Guinea and Madagascar.