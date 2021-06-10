Kenya: Covid-19 - Western Region, Nairobi Top Kenya's New Cases

Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate increased to 11.8 per cent from 9.7 per cent the previous day, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday, as the country reported 589 new confirmed cases from 4,995 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Kisumu County, which has been experiencing a surge, had the highest number of infections with 100 cases reported in the last 24 hours, followed by Nairobi County with 91.

Other Western region counties followed with Bungoma recording 60, Homa Bay 54 and Siaya 49. Uasin Gishu had 37 new confirmed cases, Busia 32, Nandi 24, Mombasa 17, Nakuru 17, Kakamega 12, Nyeri 11, Migori 11, Vihiga 9, Kiambu 8, Bomet 7, Meru 7, Kericho 6, Kilifi 6, Kisii 5, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Murang'a 4, Kajiado 3, West Pokot 2, Nyandarua 2, Samburu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1, Embu 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1, Narok 1, Nyamira 1 and Garissa 1.

The new infections push the total of confirmed positive cases in the country to 173,661 and the cumulative number of tests conducted to 1,845,884.

Wednesday's new infections comprise 580 Kenyans and nine foreigners, while 343 are male while 246 are female.

The youngest patient is a five-month-old infant, while the oldest is 101 years old.

Death toll

In a statement issued Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 19 more deaths raised the country's toll to 3,345, but explained that they were all late reports from April and May that were confirmed after audits of facilities.

The ministry further reported 312 more recoveries, 184 of them under the home-based care programme while 128 were in hospitals across the country, raising the total recoveries to 118,933.

The CS also said that 994 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide with the virus. The number of those in intensive care units is 114, with 29 patients on ventilator support, 65 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

Another 98 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 93 in general wards and seven in High Dependency Units (HDU).