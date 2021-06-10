Kenya: Relief for Kenya as U.S. Eases Travel Advisory

9 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Siago Cece

The United States has downgraded Kenya's travel advisory to Level Two, down from Level Four, allowing Americans citizens to travel into the country but under caution.

Under the Level 4 classification, Washington had urged its citizens not to travel to Kenya after the American Centers for Disease Control (CDC) raised alarm over a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Now, the fresh advisory published on June 8 by the US State Department cautions travelers coming to Kenya to still "beware of crime, terrorism, health issues and kidnapping." The country has further warned its citizens to desist from travelling to the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism.

The update comes as a huge relief to tourism stakeholders as it raises their hope for more international visitors this year, many of who had avoided travelling to Kenya since the onset of Covid-19 in the country last year.

The move was welcomed by Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) chairperson Mohammed Hersi who said this is a win for the sector.

"Our hard work is certainly paying off. Happy to note that USA has removed Kenya from Level 4 to Level 2 which is a good move for travel and tourism trade. This is positive for tourism business," said Mr Hersi in a tweet.

Earlier, the CDC had cautioned even vaccinated travelers over risk of spreading Covid-19 variants in Kenya.

Kenya's cases spiked in March, forcing president Uhuru Kenyatta to declare a lockdown on Nairobi and four other neighbouring counties.

This restricted movement of people, including tourists, meant that those who wanted to travel to other parts of the country including the Coast region could not do so.

However, the lockdown has since been lifted after a reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X