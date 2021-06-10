Rwanda: Kagame Meets Norrsken East Africa Founder

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday hosted Niklas Adelberth, the founder of Norrsken East Africa who is currently in the country.

Norrsken is a global Entrepreneurship hub which earlier this year announced that it has earmarked $12m for investment into the local and regional entrepreneurship scene through their Kigali Campus.

Norrsken purchased the plot of the former Belgian school in the city centre to build what could become the biggest hub for entrepreneurs in East Africa.

The campus is expected to commence operations in September 2021.

The hub will house a mix of start-ups, incubators, accelerators, investors, lawyers, accountants and other corporates, forming an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs to build strong companies that solve local and global challenges.

Adelberth is a co-founder of the Swedish bank Klarna Bank AB which is one of Europe's highest valued private fintech company, most recently valued at $31 billion, with 90 million customers

He however left his full time position at Klarna to found Norrsken Foundation in 2016 to support entrepreneurs who solve society's most pressing challenges.

Speaking after meeting the Head of State, Adelberth said that they are keen on contributing to the country's goals of becoming a regional hub for investments.

"We aligned on the fact that we should continue together to position Rwanda as a natural gateway to the wider East Africa," he said

Later in the day, President Kagame received Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, Access Bank Group Managing Director.