Nigeria: ... Arrest 9 Over Attack On Uzodimma's House, Native Doctor for Preparing Charm for IPOB

10 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Police on Imo State have arrested a native doctor who prepares charms for members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the military wing Eastern Security Network (ESN)

The command also arrested nine persons in connection with the attack on the country home of Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma

The spokesman of the command, Bala Elkana, in a statement yesterday, said on June 8 at about 4.30pm, the tactical teams of the command, through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli Local Government Area along Onitsha road and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu, 65, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru West LGA.

He said Ordu confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN, and making useful statements on the recent attacks on police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The statement said, "He further led operatives of the Command to the IPOB/ESN camp a Bush close to Njaba River, nine persons were arrested at the criminal hideout while planning another attack, assorted charms were recovered from them.

"However, two out of the nine arrested in the hideout, including the native soctor were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of Gov. Hope Uzodinma and also some Police stations as well.

"Furthermore, the CP used the opportunity to reiterate the call on members of the IPOB/ESN, or any other criminal syndicate operating in the state especially those who stole Police arms and ammunitions to voluntarily surrender themselves to enable them get "soft landing", or they will be arrested face the full wrath of the law, as the Command will do everything possible to rid Imo state of crime and criminality."

