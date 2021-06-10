Nigeria: Villagers Desert Homes Over Dislodged ESN Camp in Imo

10 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Residents of Akabo in Ikeduru local government area of Imo State have deserted their homes following the dislodgment of members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) located in the community.

A combined team of security operatives led by the IGP monitoring team raided the camp two days ago where they rescued one police woman kidnapped by the hoodlums.

The breakthrough in the fight against the militant wing of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) followed the capture of a member of the bandits by the security agents.

The captured bandit was one of those who attacked the Imo police headquarters on Sunday.

He was said to have led security operatives to their camp in Akabo where the security agents dislodged them and burnt many of the houses.

The community was a ghost of its former self when our correspondent visited the area.

Members of the community were afraid to speak to our correspondent as they were all terrified.

