Nigeria: If Elected, I Will Lead APC to Victory in 2023 - Chairmanship Aspirant

A chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago, has said if elected he will lead the party to victory in 2023.

Zago, who is the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Food Security, said he possessed the capacity to lead the party to victory in Kano State.

"With my wealth of experience, my dream is to take our beloved party to victory in 2023 and I am very much optimistic that the party in Kano State has been enjoying a good relationship with the good people of the state, especially under the administration of Governor Ganduje," he said.

He further stated that if elected, he will ensure unity, party supremacy as well as a coordinated plan to move the party forward not only at state level but also at national level.