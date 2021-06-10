Cameroon/Nigeria: Okorowanta Blasts Super Eagles After Cameroon Friendlies

10 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Tarila Okorowanta has lashed out at the performance of the Nigeria national team against Cameroon following their two international friendlies in Austria.

The Super Eagles failed to win either of the matches in the doubleheader against the Indomitable Lions, losing the first outing 1-0 before playing out a 0-0 draw in the second.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has largely blamed the not-too impressive performances on the number of players who withdrew from the game.

Okorowanta believes the Super Eagles should have won the games and Rohr should have relied on his experienced players against the Indomitable Lions.

"For us not to win any of the games with Cameroon is not good. I think the coach is trying to test some players in these matches," Okorowanta told Goal.

"You are supposed to pick the best for Cameroon. You cannot underrate any team. Football has changed.

"Result is what Nigerians want, whether the Super Eagles play well or not is not the most important thing but the maximum result which is victory.

"Rohr is supposed to be preparing the team for the World Cup qualifiers not testing players, he is supposed to use his best against a team like Cameroon. "

