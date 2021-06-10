Nigeria: IGP Orders Retrieval of Spy Number Plates From Unauthorized Users

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed immediate retrieval of spy number plates from unauthorized users, saying its issuance remain on hold pending the release of a new protocol that will guide its issuance and usage in the country.

The IGP, in a statement yesterday by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, also clarified that all existing vehicle tinted glass permits, duly issued by the Nigeria Police Force, remained valid.

He noted that the clarification became imperative following several enquiries from Nigerians that greeted his order.

Baba had on Monday directed senior police officers to ensure compliance to the suspension of issuance of tinted permits to checkmate growing insecurity in the country.