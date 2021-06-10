Nigeria: My Husband's Death Not a Surprise, Says TB Joshua's Wife

As Christendom continues to mourn the demise of Prophet Temitope Joshua, his wife, Mrs. Evelyn Balogun, yesterday said his death did not come to the family as a surprise.

She disclosed this to the Lagos State Government delegation sent by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with the family of the deceased cleric.

According to Mrs. Balogun , the departure of her husband wasn't a surprise to her, as she has been used to him saying his ministry is what he would die for.

She said: "On behalf of myself and the entire synagogue family, we are grateful, and thankful for your presence here today (Wednesday).

"What happened is an act of God. There is time for everything-like my husband did say. That is the word I knew from him very well. This is the job he was known for. That is what he lived for, that is what he died for.

"So, it didn't come to me as a surprise. I wasn't surprise when it happened. As we all know, he was in service that day. So, that's it." The late prophet's wife said the arrangement for his funerals would be made public, even as she appreciated the governor's support for the family and the church in the hour of sorrow.

"I appreciate you all. This is my message to the governor. I'm also pleading; we need you, and we need your presence," she said.

The leader of the state delegation was the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi.

The delegation also included the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale; the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ The Light, Venerable Ezekiel Oluwadare; Directors of the state's Ministry of Home Affairs, and other state officials.

The delegation, which presented a condolence letter signed by the governor to the family of the deceased, prayed that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

In his remark, Elegushi, who led the delegation, said: "We are here on the directive of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to pay a condolence visit and offer prayers to the family of our beloved pastor and prophet, T.B. Joshua."

The popular Tele-evangelist, Joshua died after conducting a service last Saturday night.