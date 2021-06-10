Rwanda: UR Graduation Slated for July

9 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe and Bertrand Byishimo

The University of Rwanda's management has finally decided that the much-anticipated graduation is slated for July.

The development was confirmed by UR's vice chancellor Prof. Alexandre Lyambabaje in an exclusive interview with The New Times on Tuesday.

Prof. Lyambabaje was responding to recent concerns raised by UR students over delays and uncertainty of their graduation.

Students who spoke to The New Times pointed out that it, among others, deprived them of the opportunities to apply for academic scholarships, job offers...

"The dates have now been confirmed, and the students will be graduating on July 30," he added, "The preparations were delayed by the pandemic, just like several other activities."

Prof Lyambabaje commended the patience shown by the students who have nearly been stranded for a year.

"We thank the students for being disciplined and we are confident that the ceremony will not be any less exciting."

Students speak out

University of Rwanda Students who talked to The New Times, were joyous.

Francine Ngendahayo, who is set to graduate with a bachelor's degree in political sciences is one of them.

"It is long overdue! We are eagerly waiting for this day. We are super happy," she commented.

Abidjan Uwayo, who is set to graduate with a degree in civil engineering pointed out the barriers of not having a certificate despite having completed his studies.

"Some of us were reluctant to apply for master's degrees and other scholarships because we had no certificate, others were denied employment opportunities, so it's not only a matter of an event but what we will get out of the event," he noted.

The graduation ceremony had delayed because of the Covid-19 restriction which hindered large gatherings of people.

