Zimbabwe: Kadewere to Star in Wadiwa Wepamoyo?

9 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Warriors and Olympique Lyon striker Tino Kadewere might be making a guest appearance in popular web series, Wadiwa Wepamoyo Season 2.

In a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared by College Central on its social media pages, Kadewere is seen sitting in a car in conversation with lead character, Man Tawa played by Everson Chieza.

The web series produced by College Central's Derby Bheta and Ian Msakanda made waves earlier in 2020 achieving hundreds of thousands of YouTube views.

The series will likely make its return to screens with its second season this June after the last episode of its first season aired in April last year.

Kadewere on set

Through humour and wit, Wadiwa Wepamoyo follows the story of a love struck, Man Tawa as he tries to balance his love life and football career with the help of his best friend, Biko (Dillon Mafukidze).

The drama series star studded cast features veteran actor, Ben Mahaka, Tadiwa Bopoto, Afro-fusion songbird, Linda 'Lee McHoney' Nyauchi and Monalisa Tendere.

