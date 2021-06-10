Nigeria: Lawan - Ninth Senate Passed 58 Bills in Two Years

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday disclosed that the Ninth Senate passed 58 out of the 742 bills introduced at the two chambers of the National Assembly since its inauguration in June 2019.

This is just as Senators, who took turns to speak in a special plenary to mark the second anniversary of the Ninth Assembly scored the legislative arm high in their presentations.

Lawan also said the Senate under his leadership achieved 100 per cent budget implementation level in 2020, despite the challenges it faced.

The Senate President, who stated this in an address at a special session on the second anniversary of the 9th Senate, said that 355 out of the remaining 742 bills have also gone through first reading, while 175 have gone through second reading and referred to relevant committees for further legislative business.

"Eleven bills referred by the House of Representatives for concurrence have also been passed. The bills cut across all sectors and touch most areas of needs in the lives of our citizens. This will be the last plenary session that we will hold in the first half of the life of the 9th Assembly of the Senate.

"On Friday, June 11, we will be marking the second anniversary of our inauguration in this hallowed chamber. At the outset of our journey, we developed a comprehensive Legislative Agenda to guide us in the pursuit of our constitutional mandates of lawmaking, representation and oversight."

On budget cycle, Lawan said the lawmakers restored the annual national budget to the January-December cycle.

He said the measure had made the nation's fiscal plans more predictable and had boosted the confidence of local and foreign investors on the economy.

On Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the Senate President said the lawmakers are on the verge of finally passing the bill later this month after about 20 years of failed attempts.

He assured that the Senate would consider the report of its Committee on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution, before embarking on 2021 summer break in July.

Lawan further said that the upper chamber would commit itself to passing the Electoral Reform bill before the annual summer recess.

Senators from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and minority Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored the ninth Assembly high during the mid-term assessment of its performance in the last two years.

The Senators numbering 30 who took turns to speak during a special session to mark the second year anniversary of the 9th Senate, lauded the numerous legislative interventions of the National Assembly, particularly in the areas of security, economy and governance.