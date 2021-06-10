Rwanda: Beach Volleyball - Rwandan Teams Gear Up for Continental Cup

10 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national men's and women beach volleyball teams are stepping up their preparations for the upcoming second and final rounds of qualifiers of this year's beach volleyball continental cup in Morocco.

The one-week beach volleyball continental showpiece begins on June 21 and runs until 28.

Since last week, head coach Jean Paul Mana has been putting both men's and women's teams through their paces as they continue intensive training sessions at Lake Kivu Beach in Rubavu District.

"The preparations are going well and our only target is to win tickets to be able to participate in the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo," said Mana.

Rwanda will be represented by two teams in the women's qualifiers, who are; Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valentine Munezero, as well as Benitha Mukandayisenga and Seraphine Mukantabana.

Olivier Ntagengwa, Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu, Venuste Gatsinze and Fils Habanzintwari will represent the country in the men's fray.

Meanwhile, Ntagengwa said he and his teammates are ready for the challenge in Morocco as they bid to book a ticket to Tokyo.

"We are fit, and mentally ready for the tough mission in Morocco," said Olivier Ntagengwa

Participating teams:

Men: Benin, Botswana, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, The Gambia, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Women: South Africa, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, DRC, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Zambia.

