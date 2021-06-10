Kenya: Police Officer Commits Suicide While on Duty

9 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hillary Kimuyu

Police have launched investigations after an officer reportedly committed suicide while on duty.

The make officer is attached to Gigiri police station in Nairobi. He is said to have shot himself.

The officer who has been identified as Police Constable David Machwa Mbatia (No 233456) used an AK 47 Riffle to take his life while on guard duties at the Amisom offices located behind the United States of America Embassy, four kilometres from his station.

According to a police report, senior officers visited the scene and established that the deceased was deployed to his workstation together with a female officer at 8:00am on Tuesday.

According to his colleague, all was normal until afternoon.

His colleague said that she left PC Mbatia briefly at 2:20PM to go for lunch only to come back and find that he had shot himself in the mouth.

