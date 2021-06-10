Sudan 'Troika' Endorses Juba Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Troika countries (the USA, UK, and Norway) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) signed the October 3 Juba Agreement on Peace in Sudan as witnesses and guarantors at a ceremony at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum yesterday, in the presence of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, and the First Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council, Gen Mohamed Hamdan (Hemeti).

The signing ceremony was attended by members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, ministers, envoys of the Troika countries to Sudan, representatives of the diplomatic missions accredited to Sudan and UN agencies. Some member also joined via video link from the South Sudan capital of Juba.

The cabinet started its meeting with a briefing, presented by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, the Government delegation Official Spokesman, Engineer, Khaled Omer Yousef, on the progress of the current negotiations between the government and the SPLM/N delegations in Juba, which have continued after a week suspension.

The Troika countries were represented by Donald Booth of the USA, Robert Fairweather of the UK, and Endre Stiansen of Norway, with IGAD represented by Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu.

Sudan's Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok welcomed the signing of the Juba agreement by the Troika and IGAD. Addressing the signing ceremony, he called on peace partners to focus on mobilisation of efforts to achieve peace, referring to the steps taken to make a success the democratic transition in the country.

\He affirmed the transitional government commitment to continue peace efforts to realize a comprehensive peace by holding free and transparent elections, and he thanked the partners, the Gulf States, the EU, and the Troika for supporting Sudan and the peaceful process to maintain stability in the country.

In a joint statement following the signing, the Troika said that having welcomed the agreement in October 2020, "this further step demonstrates our commitment to the success of the agreement and its potential to help meet the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, and justice, including for those affected by conflict in Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, as well as other historically marginalised parts of Sudan."

The Troika statement also urges immediate steps to fully implement and adhere to the agreed timelines set forth in the transitional Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement, including the formation of key institutions such as the Transitional Legislative Council.

'Accountability must also be prioritised, including for gender-based violence and conflict related sexual violence, to strengthen the rule of law and protection of civilians... ' - Troika

"We take this opportunity to commend the parties to the agreement for the progress that has been made since October 2020, including the expansion of government to include wider representation. We also commend the progress made by Prime Minister Hamdok and the transitional government in delivering vital reforms that are essential for the transition to democracy to succeed, including economic and legal reforms. We do, however, recognise that efforts to deliver key provisions of the agreement must be increased, including the formation of the joint force and the establishment of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism to help protect civilians in Darfur from conflict and violence.

"Accountability must also be prioritised, including for gender-based violence and conflict related sexual violence, to strengthen the rule of law and protection of civilians. We welcome the parties' commitment to full and unlimited cooperation with the ICC over Sudanese individuals subject to arrest warrants. Moving forward we call for full, equal, and meaningful participation of women at all levels of governance and in legislation, including in the peace process. We know from experience and research that inclusivity leads to a more sustainable peace and a more democratic society."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Peace agreement is 'an important means for the Sudanese to realise the goals of the revolution and silence the gun' - US Envoy Donald Booth

In his address to the signing ceremony, US envoy in Khartoum, Donald Booth, renewed his country's full support to the Juba Peace Agreement, which he said is considered "an important means for the Sudanese to realise the goals of the revolution and silence the gun".

Booth lamented that the process of implementing the agreement for Darfur was slow, and there was no actual change in the lives of those who were exposed to insecurity and bloody clashes there, pointing to the issue of collecting weapons and reforming the financial system that requires determination and political will.

Booth expressed US readiness to provide aid and assistance to create an independent mechanism that supports the peace parties.