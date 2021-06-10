Tanzania: Kiswahili on Agenda as Botswana's President Masisi Visits Tanzania

9 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Beatrice Materu

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected in Dar es Salaam for a two-day official visit on Thursday, June 10, Tanzanian government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa has confirmed.

Tanzania Foreign Affairs minister Liberata Mulamula said the two heads of State will hold bilateral talks as they seek to bolster ties as member states of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

"Botswana and Tanzania's presidents are expected to discuss issues of cooperation between the two countries on diplomatic relations, the use of the Kiswahili language in Botswana, trade and the economy as well as how to further strengthen the Sadc," said Ms Mulamula addressing the press in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Kiswahili is the national language in Tanzania and an official language of the East African Community which comprises Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan.

Sadc countries, whose main languages are English, French and Portuguese, have been introducing Kiswahili in schools and include South Africa and Namibia.

Mr Masisi will be the second head of State on an official visit to Tanzania since President Samia became president on March 19, 2021.

The first was Uganda's Yoweri Museveni who made a one-day visit to witness the signing of contracts between the government of Tanzania and investors of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) on May 20. The pipeline will transport crude from the western Ugandan oil fields in Hoima to Chongoleani peninsular in Tanga Port, Tanzania.

