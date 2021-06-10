Africa: Mozambique Ties With Eswatini and Wins Friendly Tournament

After beating Lesotho 5-0 on 2 June and drawing 1-1 this Tuesday with Eswatini, Mozambique's national team won the friendly triangular friendly football tournament, held at the Estadio Nacional de Zimpeto, in Maputo, inserted in FIFA date.

The Mambas had four points, the same as Eswatini but benefited from the greater number of goals scored (6/2). It should be noted that Eswatini won, on Saturday, Lesotho by 1-0.

In Tuesday's game, the two teams entered, each determined to reach the goal and manage the advantage, but the forces were balanced, without many opportunities for goals, having to reward part of the game that ended with no goals. In the concluding stage, there was new energy from both sides.

Mozambique implemented a fluid football, smooth and at times even beautiful and Eswatini imposing speed and strength to reach the goal.

Estevão Novela (53') put the Mambas ahead and scored his third goal in the tournament that made him the best top scorer. The men of Eswatini's kingdom did not give up the fight and bet all their forces on the attack.

With five minutes to go, Gamedze Sandile (85') re-established equality after a corner and the result did not change.

What they said

Horácio Gonçalves, Mambas's head coach

"The balance of the tournament is positive. It was a very intense week in which we played four games with new ways of thinking. About the game, we always tried to play the ball on the grass against an opponent who used more physicality. But on our part it was well done and with some patience it would have been even better. I feel it was very positive for what we want, namely to prepare the team for the Cosafa tournament. It was a fantastic week; fantastic players and the results accompanied that environment."

Bruno Langa, "captain" of the Mambas

"We have a capable team. I congratulate the entire working group, players and coaches for the work done and I think that from now on we have to continue at the same pace. We have here a team with talented players to make a lot of contribution to the national team's goals."