Kenya: AFC Leopards Bundle Tusker Out of FKF Betway Cup to Keep Title Bid Alive

Nairobi — AFC Leopards’ bid for a first major title since 2014 remained on course after they progressed to the semi-finals of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup with a 1-0 victory over double chasing Tusker FC at Ruaraka on Wednesday.

Isaac Kipyegon scored the lone goal for Ingwe, with a first half penalty, their only effort on target the entire game.

They now book a ticket to the semi-finals against National Division One side Equity Bank who beat Bandari 1-0 in the first quarter final.

Tusker were looking to challenge for a double, just as they did in 2016. But now, the brewers will put their entire efforts in challenging for the BetKing Premier League title.

The brewers will rue one horribly missed chance that would have otherwise given them a chance in the game. In the 80th minute, the impressive John Oyemba dropped a cross right onto Apollo Otieno’s feet.

However, the midfielder could not hit the target from the edge of the six yard box, placing his shot over the bar.

Tusker, playing in their home ground had most of the chances in the game. Oyemba was the man who came between them and a goal.

As early as the second minute, the former Kariobangi Sharks keeper made a great save to pluck Sammy Meja’s freekick from the top left corner.

Tusker continued to dominate the early proceedings, but they were stunned after 33 minutes when Leopards were awarded a penalty when Rodgers Aloro was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box as he tried to block off Collins Shichenje’s shot.

Kipyegon stepped up, sent Mboya the wrong way to give Ingwe the lead.

Towards the break, Tusker were constantly in the Leopards box and Oyemba had to make two smart back to back saves. First, he stretched fully on the right to pinch away a shot from Henry Meja. Off the resultant corner, the keeper once again parried away Meja’s glancing header for another corner.

Tusker players were incensed when referee Felix Ekai whistled for halftime just as they went to take the corner.

In the second half, Tusker were completely pinning Leopards in their own half. However, they could not get the ball into the net.