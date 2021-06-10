South Sudan: Kiir Sacks Governor and Administrator in Mini Shuffle

President Salva Kiir (file photo).
9 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has made a mini reshuffle in the coalition government and dropped the Lakes State Governor and Reweng Administrative Area Chief Overseer.

President Kiir, through a presidential decree issued Tuesday night, sacked Lakes State leader Makur Kulang and replaced him with Gen Riiny Tueny Mabor, who was heading the Military Intelligence.

Gen Mabor was replaced by Lt-Gen Marshal Stephen, the South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces Chief of Operations.

The President also relieved Reweng chief William Chol and appointed Peter Dau in his place.

The sacked governor had been nominated by Mr Kiir party's, the Sudan People Liberation Movement.

The South Sudanese leader did not give reasons for the changes, only citing presidential powers enshrined in the Constitution.

However, the Lakes State has been experiencing killings related to gun violence. Among the recent incidents was the shooting of a Catholic priest two months ago, which the President condemned.

