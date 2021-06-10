Kenya: Businessman Jamal's Wives in Social Media Spat

9 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Businessman Jamal Roho Safi's wives Amira and Amber Ray have been exchanging not-so-pleasant words on social media.

But this beef has been building up for a while.

In a previous interview on Radio Jambo, Amira admitted she came to know Amber and Jamal were getting married via social media like everyone else.

And in a past question and answer session on Instagram, Amira painted Amber as a 'husband snatcher' who befriended her only to get close to her husband as they both live in the same neighborhood.

"I did not know her as I had come from Dubai for quite some time, so sikua najua what kind of person she was. Nikachukua manguo and even asked her where she does her lashes," Amira responded to a fan regarding her friendship with Amber Ray.

However, Amber maintains she's earlier dated Jamal but parted ways. He later asked her to marry him.

I met him a couple of years back when he was a single parent like me and kama hajaomoka bado. I was not ready to settle down then, so we broke up, but we kept on being friends. Then after sometimes he asked me to be his second wife. ( He had gotten back with his first wife) well, long story short, the heart wants what it wants," Amber replied to a fan who asked how she met Jamal.

Amber further revealed Amira has on several occasions threatened to take poison to end her life and that of her children.

That has in most cases made Amber be the bigger person and avoid confrontation, but she says that is enough.

" And please last warning kwa wale mnaniambia niwachane nah ii maneno, nita wa block, you guys don't know the nonsense I take every day hapa kwa ground being forced to be the bigger person juu mtu anashinda asisema atakunywa sum una apee Watoto pia then anakuja kuwabhubiria hapa online," she said.

Adding that Amira left Jamal and the babies for five years and went to Dubai.

