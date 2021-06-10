Kenya: I'm Still Alive - DJ Evolve

Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has shared a video of himself on social media in a bid to quash reports that he's dead.

On Tuesday, rumors emerged on social media that the Disc Jockey who's been bedridden for over a year following a shooting incident at an entertainment joint in Nairobi was dead.

In a 13-second video shared online on Wednesday morning, DJ Evolve is seen smiling from his bed.

"Hello. For all those who are saying DJ Evolve is dead... ," his brother Andrew Orinda says before turning the camera to the DJ.

"Who is dead?" Evolve posed in a whisper and smiles.

A reverse search shows the video was first uploaded on June 9, 2021, at 7.15 am.

When the rumours of his death emerged on Tuesday, his father, John Orinda, said his son was doing well and that the family was disturbed by the stories.

He is further adding that his son had shown progress and can even sit for an hour.

"Please, let's show my son some love and keep praying for him. God has supported my son. Now he can sit on his own for up to eight hours before being taken to bed." He added.

The young disc jockey was shot in the neck in an incident that reportedly involved Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. The lawmaker has since been charged in court.