Kenya: I'm Still Alive - DJ Evolve

9 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, has shared a video of himself on social media in a bid to quash reports that he's dead.

On Tuesday, rumors emerged on social media that the Disc Jockey who's been bedridden for over a year following a shooting incident at an entertainment joint in Nairobi was dead.

In a 13-second video shared online on Wednesday morning, DJ Evolve is seen smiling from his bed.

"Hello. For all those who are saying DJ Evolve is dead... ," his brother Andrew Orinda says before turning the camera to the DJ.

"Who is dead?" Evolve posed in a whisper and smiles.

A reverse search shows the video was first uploaded on June 9, 2021, at 7.15 am.

When the rumours of his death emerged on Tuesday, his father, John Orinda, said his son was doing well and that the family was disturbed by the stories.

He is further adding that his son had shown progress and can even sit for an hour.

"Please, let's show my son some love and keep praying for him. God has supported my son. Now he can sit on his own for up to eight hours before being taken to bed." He added.

The young disc jockey was shot in the neck in an incident that reportedly involved Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. The lawmaker has since been charged in court.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X