Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 64 New Cases

10 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

There was no new fatality on Wednesday as the death toll remains 2,117 in total.

Nigeria on Wednesday reported 64 new coronavirus cases in nine states as Yobe led the chart with 18 new infections.

According to an update by the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/465949-twitter-ban-ncdc-delays-covid-19-update-as-nigeria-records-26-new-cases.html">Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> on its website on Thursday morning, the new figure, which is lower than the 102 cases recorded a day earlier, raised the total infection in the country to 166,982.

According to the agency, 59 patients were on Wednesday discharged from hospitals across the country after treatment, adding that a total of 163 328 recoveries have been recorded so far.

Nigeria, however, still has a total of 1,534 active infections.

Breakdown

With Yobe leading the daily tally on Wednesday, Lagos followed closely with 16 cases while <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/DSGovernment?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Delta</a> came third with ten cases and Katsina reported seven.

Gombe State reported five while Edo, Kano, and Rivers recorded two new cases each as Kaduna and Kwara reported a case each.

The disease centre said Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of the country's roughly 200 million population.

