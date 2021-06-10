Kenya: I Made 'Abuse' Claims While Drunk - Elodie

YouTube and Instagram sensation Elodie Zone says she was intoxicated when she recently accused Sol Generation's signee Nviiri the Storyteller of physical abuse,

In a statement, Elodie adds that her narration was blown out of proportion and fueled by tension.

"Nviiri and I came to coast with our friends to unwind, relax and make peace with each other. Neither one of us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been."

"When I made the post it was fueled by tension and an afternoon of a few many drinks. Neither one of us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been," said Elodie in part.

On Monday, Elodie made some damming allegations against Nviiri, painting him as an abuser.

"Physical, mental, verbal, and emotional abuse towards women is unacceptable! I want to make it clear that I am NOT dating Nviiri. We just met at the Coast, but the reason that I left him is the same reason that has come up as we are "respectful friends".

I've worked too damn hard as a woman to love myself. To be confident. To stack my money. To support those around me."

The physical abuse left her feeling stupid, she said at the time.

"I've hidden bruises from my past two relationships. I've felt stupid and have been undermined. I've been told to keep quiet. I've been told to stop speaking up on social media cause I'll look like I'm "acting out." I've been told that depression means you overact.. etc... all are total nonsense. I want men and women in my position to raise their voices! We may be small but our voices cannot be silenced," she answered after being asked what kind of abuse she had faced.

Her turnaround has not gone unnoticed, Kenyans castigated her for backtracking her story with the majority saying that her claims will undo real claims of victims.

Elodie joins those other women that keep undoing the work done by the voices of so many victims 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ these are the people who make that statement about two people that have slept together be constantly used when there are people that are actually being hurt ugh

- Style by Ray (@ImbayiK) June 9, 2021

Huyo Elodie and the likes of her ndio hufanya real GBV victims wakose kupata the help they need. Everyone thinks it's a joke. Such a piece of sh*t..!

- The '90s (@its_murugi) June 9, 2021

Elodie and those sympathizing and/or empathizing with her are the reason everyone will ask for the other side of the story and always doubt real victims.

Trash trash trash!! 🚮

- sab 🇰🇪 (@Sab__G) June 9, 2021

Elodie Elodie Elodie

Recanting remarks of physical abuse and blaming it on alcohol?

How low can a girl go to make herself feel better?

Undoing what other survivors have done for what? Clout or pure immaturity?

FOH

- Lagertha (@Nyandia_G) June 9, 2021

Its so sad how the society has normalized Gender based violence. If there is the video and witnesses who saw Nviiri abusing Elodie then he should be taken to court. He should be accountable!

- ShiroyaLegal (@ShiroyaLegal) June 7, 2021