Cameroon: Dialogue Has Never Been Forbidden!

opinion

From two inter-ministerial committees in 2016 to the Major National Dialogue in 2019, government's efforts to calm the storm in the two restive regions have been unwavering.

From the onset of socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the government of Cameroon opted for dialogue as a sure way out of the irksome upheavals. In fact, when members of the English-speaking teachers' and Common Law Lawyers' Trade Unions tabled their complaints against insufficiencies in their respective corps, the guarantor of Cameroon's constitution, the President of the Republic, took measures to bring solutions to the problems raised in line with Republican legality. Even when the situation degenerated to outright violence with separatists questioning one of Cameroon's hitherto most cherished hallmarks - living together, the Head of State kept on with the view that it is a Cameroonian problem and must be handled by the citizens through brotherly negotiations.

Dialogue With Teachers, Lawyers

During his traditional end-of-year speech on December 31, 2016, Mr Biya said, "... Lasting solutions to problems can be found only through peaceful dialogue. All the voices that spoke have been heard. They have, in many cases, raised substantive issues that cannot be overlooked. I have enjoined the Government to engage in frank dialogue with the various parties concerned to find appropriate solutions to the issues raised. I urge them to participate, without any bias, in the various discussions." In effect, President Paul Biya first ordered the setting up of two inter-ministerial ad hoc committees: One to look into Teachers' concerns and the other into that of Common Law Lawyers. All were to thoroughly diagnose the problems raised and propose lasting solutions to harness the sectors for the good of all.

The two committees severally met and separately too in Bamenda (for teachers) and in Buea (for lawyers) and their brainstorming with stakeholders of the concerned sectors came out with wide-ranging proposals to better their proper functioning. Various decisions taken by the Head of State thereafter in line with the committees' recommendations went beyond the initial grievances. And the Head of State observed in December 2017 that, "Government took many actions following the dialogue, even going beyond the initial demands... I should make it very clear that, to my mind, dialogue has always been and will always remain the best means of resolving problems, so long as it is strictly in line with republican legality."

Major National Dialogue

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When it became clear that the problem was no longer with teachers and lawyers, the government never wavered in its quest to find lasting solutions and restore tranquility in the once haven of peace. In his State-of-the nation's address on September 10, 2019 announcing the holding of the Major National Dialogue from September 30 to October 4, 2019, the Head of State said, "Since the outbreak of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the term dialogue has never been so much talked about, used and even misused. In and out of the country, people have made proposals and suggestions. Some are realistic while others are clearly less so. There has been a barrage of advice. Some smart, others based on interests. Some people dared to issue injunctions."

The Major National Dialogue effectively held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister and so much has been done in the country in terms of implementing the recommendations of the Yaounde come-together. It is amply clear and the President of the Republic has said it time and again that it is not forbidden to voice any concerns in the Republic but that nothing great can be achieved by using verbal excesses, street violence, and defying authority.