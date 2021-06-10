Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Local Cyclists Need to Redouble Efforts

Even though the Cameroonian cyclists did not win any lap in the competition they were able to take home the prestigious yellow jersey.

The 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon has come and gone. However, the impact is still felt. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo from the SNH Velo Club emerged overall winner of the competition after he finished on top of the classification table. The yellow jersey for the best cyclist of the competition was handed over to Kamzong at the end of the last lap that took place along the Ebolowa-Yaounde highway.

Kamzong Abossolo won the yellow jersey at the end of the sixth and longest lap of the race that took place along the Douala-Kribi highway (159km) on June 3, 2021. Throughout the competition, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo was among the first five cyclists and he maintained a steady 12 seconds lead away from his runner-up to cling on to the coveted yellow jersey. He completed eight laps of a total distance of 972.7km with the best time of 25h25'09". That was the second victory for Kamzong Abossolo in six years. He first won the competition in 2015. Clovis Kamzong Abossolo was also awarded the blue jersey and trophy for emerging best Cameroonian cyclist in the competition.

Apart from the yellow jersey no Cameroonian cyclist won a lap in the competition. That notwithstanding, the Cameroonian riders like Tella Artuce, Yaou Gadji and Bissa Badoja, among others worked together to keep the yellow jersey to the end. Paul Daumont from Burkina Faso won two laps and equally the green jersey for the best cyclist on points in the competition. He will represent Africa in the Tokyo Olympic Games. The white jersey for the best youth of the competition went to Leonien Alexandre from Martigues Sport Cyclisme France. The jersey for the best climber went to Genov Nikolay from Bulgaria. In the teams' classification, the national team of Bulgaria was first in 76h15'31". Martigues Sport Cyclisme France was second with 08'26" behind the first and Burkina Faso was third in with 10'02" away from the first team. SNH Velo Club finished fourth with 11'42" from the first. The next target is the Tour of Côte d'Ivoire and the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race.