Cameroon: Boosting Agric. Productivity - Nw Farmers Get Improved Seeds

Institute of Agricultural Research for Development, IRAD, enhances production with tons of maize, potato seeds and fruit trees.

The Institute of Agricultural Research for Development (IRAD) on June 4, 2021 delivered tons of maize, potato seeds and fruit trees to some 20 farming groups in the North West region. The event in Santa, Mezam Division featured a ton of maize seeds to be planted on some 40 hectares of land, 1,000Kg of JACOB 2005 and CIPIRA potato seeds of IRAD improved varieties and 300 fruit trees of different species to enhance agricultural productivity and enhance orchard production.

The Deputy Director of IRAD, Dr. Ngome Ajebe Sone Francis delivered the farm inputs with encouragements for farmers to turn full circle and give meaning to IRAD's efforts against food insecurity. It emerged from the event that IRAD's technical staff will be solidly by farmers to ensure quality yields.

Fidelis Ntam of Bambui's Regional IRAD Centre told to Cameroon Tribune that the JACOB 2005 potato seeds are resistant to major diseases like Blight. From the look of things, the soils of Santa Subdivision represent a plus for the potato specie with unique characteristics of good taste, big sizes, highly productive, dryness and can be consumed in various forms at home and in neighbouring countries like Gabon and Congo. The CIPIRA variety is equally much appreciated by farmers. In effect, beneficiary farmers were inspired to embrace the inputs with a renewed spirit to redouble production efforts.