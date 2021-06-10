Cameroon: Boosting Agric. Productivity - Nw Farmers Get Improved Seeds

9 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Institute of Agricultural Research for Development, IRAD, enhances production with tons of maize, potato seeds and fruit trees.

The Institute of Agricultural Research for Development (IRAD) on June 4, 2021 delivered tons of maize, potato seeds and fruit trees to some 20 farming groups in the North West region. The event in Santa, Mezam Division featured a ton of maize seeds to be planted on some 40 hectares of land, 1,000Kg of JACOB 2005 and CIPIRA potato seeds of IRAD improved varieties and 300 fruit trees of different species to enhance agricultural productivity and enhance orchard production.

The Deputy Director of IRAD, Dr. Ngome Ajebe Sone Francis delivered the farm inputs with encouragements for farmers to turn full circle and give meaning to IRAD's efforts against food insecurity. It emerged from the event that IRAD's technical staff will be solidly by farmers to ensure quality yields.

Fidelis Ntam of Bambui's Regional IRAD Centre told to Cameroon Tribune that the JACOB 2005 potato seeds are resistant to major diseases like Blight. From the look of things, the soils of Santa Subdivision represent a plus for the potato specie with unique characteristics of good taste, big sizes, highly productive, dryness and can be consumed in various forms at home and in neighbouring countries like Gabon and Congo. The CIPIRA variety is equally much appreciated by farmers. In effect, beneficiary farmers were inspired to embrace the inputs with a renewed spirit to redouble production efforts.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X