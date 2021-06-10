Cameroon: Anti Covid-19 Crusade - Senate Encourages Massive Vaccination

9 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji expressed the support of the House to measures to fight against the pandemic and its impact on June 8, 2021.

The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji has called on government to intensify and multiply sensitisation campaigns against the Covid-19 pandemic in order to stop observable resistance and arouse more interest in the campaign. He has also promised the support and readiness of the Senate in the sensitisation of the population, stating that, "thanks to the vaccination and respect of social distancing measures prescribed by government, we can nurse the hope of a return to normal life in the near future and the possibility of celebrating our National Day and all other feasts with the usual pomp and pageantry as in the past, before the pandemic."

Senator Niat Njifenji made the declaration on June 8, 2021 in the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute who led cabinet ministers to the opening plenary sitting of the June 2021 ordinary session of the Senate. Still concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, the Senate President welcomed the support of the international community and some friendly countries to Cameroon, in order to bring about the necessary booster to the country's economy and thereby providing it with the means to invest for a better tomorrow. He singled out the summit recently organised by France in Paris on financing African economies, the agreement that has just been signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Credit Facility. He also saluted the advocacy published on June 3, 2021 by President Paul Biya of Cameroon and more than 30 other African and European leaders for a "New Deal for Africa" whose economies and health systems are deeply and sustainably affected by the Covid -19 pandemic. The Senate, in the words of its President, "wishes for the urgent and immediate implementation of the double commitment made by the signatories both to counter the pandemic and enable Africa to regain growth as quickly as possible."

The June 2021 ordinary session of parliament in general, however opened in a melancholic mood due to death that has stroke the two Houses. Marcel Niat Njifenji cited the passing into glory of eldest Member of the Senate, Senator Emeritus Nfon Victor Mukete, Members of the National Assembly such as the Vice Speaker, Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Emilia, Hon. Ngo Yetna Marinette spouse Mbelek and former Senate Vice President and Prime Minister, Simon Achidi Achu. With this, he urged everyone in the House Chamber to rise and observe a minute of silence in memory of the departed.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

