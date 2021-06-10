Kenya: Ask Muchiri If We Are Dating - Kamene

Radio presenter Kamene Goro has again addressed reports she is dating former Capital FM producer Joe Muchiri.

The duo has sparked these rumors after they were spotted in Nakuru at the Ampiano gig where they appeared not able to keep their hands to themselves.

In one of the pictures later shared on social media, Muchiri described Kamene as an 'amazing' woman, also suggested she was 'his'

"Normalize hanging out with amazing women. Like mine," he wrote on Instagram.

Kamene too shared a different photo in Muchiri's company and wrote, "The heart wants what the heart wants"

These posts elicited mixed reactions on the comment sections with some quarters concluding the two are a couple while others felt it was a publicity stunt, whilst others argued they are just friends.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Kamene threw the mantle to Muchiri stating that he in a better position to confirm if they are dating or not.

"It is a crazy talk and I am surprised the way you are surprised. It is crazy. Please call Joe Muchiri," she said, before hanging up.It is not the first time for the two are spiking reports of being an item.

In February 2021, they stepped out in matching outfits and Kamene reacted to the claims saying it was just a coincidence that they wore the same hood.

"I do not know how it happened. We find ourselves wearing matching clothes with other people daily. It was a coincidence." Kamene denied back then.