Kenya: Ask Muchiri If We Are Dating - Kamene

9 June 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Radio presenter Kamene Goro has again addressed reports she is dating former Capital FM producer Joe Muchiri.

The duo has sparked these rumors after they were spotted in Nakuru at the Ampiano gig where they appeared not able to keep their hands to themselves.

In one of the pictures later shared on social media, Muchiri described Kamene as an 'amazing' woman, also suggested she was 'his'

"Normalize hanging out with amazing women. Like mine," he wrote on Instagram.

Kamene too shared a different photo in Muchiri's company and wrote, "The heart wants what the heart wants"

These posts elicited mixed reactions on the comment sections with some quarters concluding the two are a couple while others felt it was a publicity stunt, whilst others argued they are just friends.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Kamene threw the mantle to Muchiri stating that he in a better position to confirm if they are dating or not.

"It is a crazy talk and I am surprised the way you are surprised. It is crazy. Please call Joe Muchiri," she said, before hanging up.It is not the first time for the two are spiking reports of being an item.

In February 2021, they stepped out in matching outfits and Kamene reacted to the claims saying it was just a coincidence that they wore the same hood.

"I do not know how it happened. We find ourselves wearing matching clothes with other people daily. It was a coincidence." Kamene denied back then.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report
Opposition Decries 'Assassination Attempt' on Somali Ex-President
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X