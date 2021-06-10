Gambia: Police Urge Party Agents to Desist From Voter Registration Interference

The Office of the Inspector General of Police has called on party agents, militants and individuals to desist from interfering with the voter registration process especially on citizenship matters.

According to the press release issued by IGP's office, the practice is unlawful.

Below reads the full text of the release:

"It has come to the attention of the Office of the Inspector General of Police that certain individuals, political party agents and militants are interfering with the voter registration process especially on citizenship matters.

This practice is unlawful. Consequently, party agents and militants are urged to desist from such practices with immediate effect.

The laws of The Gambia are very clear about citizenship and there are state institutions responsible for regulation and enforcement of laws on citizenship.

Therefore, individuals not mandated by law have no authority to question people's citizenship or eligibility for voter registration.

Equally, the electoral laws of The Gambia clearly outline the criteria for registration for voters' card and as well stipulated the body responsible for overseeing the electoral process. In view of the above, any individual who is not mandated by the laws or the electoral body must not interfere with the process.

Party agents designated and recognised by the IEC to observe the registration process for accountability purposes are hereby advised to do so in accordance with the laws governing the process.

Concerns, queries and observations must be channeled through respective Party Heads for redress with the appropriate institutions. They must not be seen in anyway interfering or attempting to interfere with individuals registering or the registration process, as they have no such mandate.

Similarly, political party leaders are urged to sensitise and encourage their militants to observe law and order at all times especially during the voter registration process, to enable them to operate within the parameters of the law for peaceful and violence free electoral process.

The public, party agents and militants found wanting of violations will be dealt with in accordance with the laws.

The cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited."

