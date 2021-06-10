Gambia: Barrow Congratulates Pap Saine

The president of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency President Adama Barrow, has congratulated Pap Saine, co-proprietor of The Point Newspaper for winning Africa's Most Respected CEO's Award by the Board of Directors of the Business Executive Ltd.

Mr. Saine was nominated alongside four others from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

The primary objective of the Africa's most respected CEOs award scheme is to identify some of the leading CEOs in Africa - and by implication the enterprise they lead - so that enterprises across the continent can have a guide to some of the counterparts they can safely do business with.

The award is organised by The Business Executive Magazine, a leading periodical magazine covering economy, business, finance, investment and socio-economic development in West Africa.

A letter addressed to Pap Saine and signed by President Barrow reads:

"I have the pleasure to extend to you heartfelt congratulations on your recent achievement as Africa's Most Respected CEOs Award by the Board of Directors of the Business Executive Ltd.

This well-deserved accolade of overall African winner in the "Media-Point" category of the 2021 Africa's Most Respected CEOs Awards has given pride to The Gambia and Gambians in general and my humble self as the Head of State.

You have over the years demonstrated your dedication to professionalism and commitment to journalism with dignity. Thus earning you the respect and honour the profession demands.

On behalf of my government and the people of The Gambia, allow me to felicitate you once more for your achievement and by extension, The Point Newspaper. You have reiterated and demonstrated that Africa has the opportunity to exploit its potential."