Gambia: SK East Bi Strive to Survive in 2nd Tier for Another Season

Serrekunda East Bi Football Club is striving to survive in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League for another season despite their dismal performance in the country's second tier.

The Serrekunda East Bi boys are currently sitting third-place from bottom on the country's second division league table with 18 points after twenty-one league outings.

Serrekunda East Bi must win their remaining league matches to keep their chances of surviving in the second tier for another season.

The Serrekunda East Bi based-team slipped to Samger 2-1 in their last league outing played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.