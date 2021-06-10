Gambia: Caring4mobility Donates 33 Basketball Wheelchairs to GNPC

9 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Hagie Drammeh

Caring4Mobility on Saturday donated 33 basketball wheelchairs to The Gambia National Paralympic Committee's (GNPC) basketball team. The presentation was held at Serrekunda West mini stadium.

The basketball wheelchairs were donated with the aim of expanding and promoting wheelchair basketball in the country, to allow more people with disabilities to enjoy playing and have the opportunity to socialize, according to Brigitte Y. Honsbeek, founder of Caring4Mobility.

Caring4Mobility supports people with disabilities throughout the country with mobility aids.

Yunus Komma, a Board Member and the Secretary of the organisation expressed the same feelings and promise that Caring4Mobility will continue to partner with the GNPC.

NPC Gambia president Sulayman Colley said Caring4Mobility's continuous support will enable people with disabilities across the country to enjoy the benefits from the practice of wheelchair basketball.

Abdoulie Kah, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Defence, thanked donors and said "this is a great step to help promote Para sports in The Gambia." He encouraged Caring4Mobility to continue supporting Para Sports.

Mrs. Mama Faal, NPC's Admin secretary said: "Thanks to Caring4Mobility for providing these materials when the GNPC 3x3 wheelchair basketball team is preparing for the qualifications for the Commonwealth Games in 2022".

On behalf of the GNPC, Hagie Drammeh, the media officer, thanked donors and promised that the materials will be used for their rightful purpose.

